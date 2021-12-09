The Macon County Tigerettes came up short Saturday night at home against neighboring Smith County, 54-38.
Macon County, still seeking its first win of the season playing a squad of mostly freshmen, trailed 9-5 at the end of the first quarter against the Lady Owls.
Both teams opened up the scoring in the second period, as the Tigerettes put up 17 points in the quarter, but Smith County was even hotter, scoring 23 in the frame. That gave the Lady Owls a 32-22 halftime advantage.
The third quarter was again a low scoring affair as the visiting Lady Owls outscored the Tigerettes just 8-6 in the period.
In the final quarter, Smith County was able to extend its advantage and claim the 16-point win.
Freshman Karly Ramsey led Macon County in scoring with 14 points. Post player Natalie Green, another freshman, also reached double figures with 10 points. Alexis Bandy added nine points for Macon County, while Kaydence Walrond had three for the Tigerettes. Kyra S. Gregory and Valerie Kirby rounded out the scoring for Macon County with one point apiece.
The Tigerettes were outrebounded in the game, 32-23, and shot 30% from the floor on 10 of 33 shots, including 3 of 10 from three-point range.
Macon County was scheduled to host Westmoreland on Tuesday night before playing its first district game on Friday at Cumberland County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.