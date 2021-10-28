Statistics
SC 0/7/0/7/6 -20
MC 7/0/0/7/0 -14
MC- Braydee Brooks to Cameron Houston 39 pass. Bryson Higgins kick. SC- Peyton Hix to Johnny Lyda 24 pass. Javier Gaspar kick. MC- Braydee Brooks to Cameron Houston 29 pass. Bryson Higgins kick. SC- Peyton Hix to Johnny Lyda 26 pass. Javier Gaspar kick. SC- Kylan Johnson 9 run.
|SC|MC
First downs |14|16
Rushes-yards |40-151|29-80
Comp-Att-Int |4-12-0|16-28-2
Passing yards |82|233
Fumbles-lost |0-0|0-0
Punts-Avg |7-26.4|3-29
Penalties-yards |7-54|11-97
RUSHING
SC- Peyton Hix 17-51, Bryce Currie 14-56, Kylan Johnson 7-48, Luke Dillon 2-(-4)
MC- Braydee Brooks 7-19, Landon Colter 8-21, Brody Clariday 3-(-3), Nate Green 5-19, Gabe Borders 6-24
PASSING
SC- Peyton Hix 4-12-0-82
MC- Braydee Brooks 16-28-2-233
RECEIVING
SC- Johnny Lyda 3-74, Tristin Washer 1-8
MC- Nate Green 2-11, Cameron Houston 7-148, Hayden Wix 2-28, Dawson Long 2-18, Landon Colter 2-17, Gabe Borders 1-11
