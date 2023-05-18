Macon County High School Logo

FAYETTEVILLE — A four-run fifth inning placed the Macon County High School softball squad in control, and the Tigerettes held on for a 6-4 victory at Lincoln County on Monday evening in a Region 4-3A Tournament semifinal contest.

Winners of the region semifinal games moved on to Wednesday’s regional championship game and also earned a spot in one of eight Class 3A sectional contests to be played on Friday. Sectional winners qualify for next week’s Class 3A State Tournament, which will be played at Murfreesboro’s McKnight Park.

