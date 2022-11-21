BIRMINGHAM, Alabama — South Carolina and Vanderbilt were fined by the Southeastern Conference on Sunday, a day after schools’ fans rushed the field to celebrate football victories.
The SEC docked Vanderbilt $250,000 for the school’s third violation of the league’s access to competition area rules. The Commodores won their second straight league game and broke an eight-game series losing streak with a 31-24 win over Florida on Saturday.
The SEC said it was Vanderbilt’s third violation. The last one came in 2016, at a men’s basketball win over Kentucky in February 2016.
South Carolina was fined $100,000 after its fans filled the field following a 63-38 win over then-fifth-ranked Tennessee on Saturday night. The SEC said South Carolina was last fined in 2014, after its men’s basketball team topped Kentucky.
The collected fines go into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.
