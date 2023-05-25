The visiting East Hamilton High School softball team produced all seven of its runs with two outs, earning a spot in the Class 3A State Tournament with Sunday afternoon’s 7-2, sectional victory over Macon County.

“I think that was the best hitting game they’ve had,” Tigerette head coach Jenna Russell said. “For them, they were (clutch with two outs). It was everything for them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.