SMITHVILLE — Macon County High senior Jordon Steen tossed a complete-game three-hitter as the Macon County High baseball team captured a 4-1 win over Smith County last Thursday evening at DeKalb County High School.
It was the third meeting between the two teams, with the Owls winning 5-0 when the two teams played in Jackson County’s Alex Cassetty Classic on April 9.
Then, they clashed again on April 26 in Carthage, and Steen pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Tigers rolled to an 8-1 win.
Steen replicated that performance last Thursday, allowing an unearned run in the second inning as a result of two errors and a passed ball. The senior right-hander issued one base on balls and struck out six batters.
Macon County junior Oakley Stinson tripled to lead off the second inning and scored on Nate Green’s one-out squeeze bunt.
Tiger senior Isaac Meador reached on a third-inning error and crossed the plate when junior Landon Colter singled.
Malo singled in Stinson in the fourth inning, after Stinson reached on an error.
Then, Malo singled with one out in the sixth, moved into scoring position as Green successfully laid down his third sacrifice bunt of the game, and scored when junior Dawson Shrum doubled.
Malo had two of his squad’s six hits.
- Macon County freshman Jacob Hunt tossed a complete-game five-hitter on Saturday afternoon, but his squad fell into the loser’s bracket due to a 3-2 loss to DeKalb County.
In the rematch, Hunt walked two and struck out three.
All three DeKalb County runs came over the first two innings, and Hunt didn’t allow a hit over the final four frames, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters who he faced.
Junior Avery South singled in two runs in the bottom of the first, and classmate Kolter Kilgore singled with two outs in the second inning and scored on a passed ball.
Kilgore singled and scored in both frames.
Macon County freshman Braxton Lloyd led off the third inning with a double and scored when senior Ty Lowhorn singled.
Lowhorn crossed the plate when Meador reached on an error, pulling his squad to within a run.
However, neither squad scored again.
Senior Hayden Blankenship provided half of his squad’s four hits.
DeKalb County junior Dexton Emberton picked up the complete-game win, allowing four hits. He walked one and struck out eight.
