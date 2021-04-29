CARTHAGE — Jordon Steen pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Macon County High School baseball team rolled to an 8-1 win at Smith County on Monday evening.
The two teams played on April 9 in the Alex Cassetty Classic at Jackson County High School, with the Owls winning 5-0, but the Tigers dominated the rematch.
Steen allowed a first-inning home run to senior Eli Martin but held Smith County scoreless the rest of the way. The senior right-hander struck out seven batters and did not issue a base on balls.
Macon County (12-12 overall, 4-5 in District 8-AA) took the lead when junior Oakley Stinson doubled in a run in the third inning and scored when sophomore Ely Malo singled.
Freshman Braxton Lloyd and senior Ty Lowhorn crossed the plate in the fourth, with senior Isaac Meador providing a run-scoring single.
Senior Hayden Blankenship singled in two runs in the sixth, and Stinson followed with a sacrifice fly that drove in the seventh run.
Then, Lloyd’s successful squeeze bunt in the seventh inning allowed sophomore Nate Green to score the game’s final run.
The visitors finished with 12 hits. Meador produced three hits, and Blankenship, Lloyd, Malo and Stinson all provided two hits.
- The Tigers erupted for 10 runs over their final two at-bats last Thursday evening, capturing a 13-3, five-inning victory at Clay County.
The two teams played in Lafayette on March 18, with the Tigers rolling to a 15-2, five-inning win.
In the rematch, Macon County scored in four of its five turns at-bat.
Stinson singled to drive in Meador in the two-run first, and Blankenship scored thanks to Malo’s sacrifice fly.
Meador singled in the third inning and scored thanks to an error.
Malo singled in the four-run fourth and eventually scored when Green successfully laid down a sacrifice bunt.
Meador doubled in freshman Jordan Rodgers and Lowhorn later in the frame, and Colter followed with a run-scoring double to drive in Meador for a 7-0 lead.
Stinson led off the six-run fifth inning with a double and scored the first run, and he capped the scoring with a run-scoring single later in the frame.
Lowhorn singled in two runs in the fifth, and junior Dawson Shrum singled in a run as well.
Blankenship also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Both Meador and Stinson had three hits, accounting for six of the team’s 11. Meador also drew a base on balls and scored four times.
Both Lowhorn and Malo scored twice and drove in two runs.
Meador was the starting pitcher and tossed three scoreless innings of two-hit baseball. He walked two and struck out six.
Shrum tossed the final two frames, allowing two earned runs on five hits. The left-hander issued one walk and struck out three.
- The Tigers fell behind 6-0 and couldn’t overcome that deficit in an 8-5 loss to visiting Watertown on April 20.
The Purple Tigers scored three runs in both the second and third innings, with junior Kaden Seay hitting a three-run home run to open the scoring.
Macon County didn’t score until the bottom of the sixth.
Meador drew a leadoff walk, and Colter doubled. Meador scored on Blankenship’s sacrifice fly.
After Stinson drew a walk to load the bases, Malo and freshman Jacob Hunt singled in runs to pull Macon County to within three runs (6-3).
The Tigers left the bases loaded.
However, Watertown responded with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Meador doubled to lead off the bottom of the seventh and scored when Colter doubled.
Stinson doubled in Colter to cap the scoring.
Macon County produced nine hits, with Colter and Malo providing two each.
Lloyd pitched the first four innings, allowing six earned runs on nine hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out four.
Hunt tossed the final three frames, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits. The left-hander walked four and struck out two.
- A seven-run fourth inning propelled Macon County to a 13-8 win at White House on Friday evening.
The Tigers trailed 4-1 as the Blue Devils scored two runs in the both the first and third innings.
Green was hit by a second-inning pitch and scored on a passed ball.
Lowhorn’s two-run triple highlighted the fourth-inning outburst, and Malo and Meador singled in runs in the frame.
Stinson singled in a run during the three-run fifth, which extended the lead to 11-4.
White House added two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull back to within three runs, but Green was hit by a bases-loaded pitch to force in two runs. Then, Lloyd drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the game’s final run.
Both Meador and Stinson had two hits, accounting for four of the team’s eight, and both Stinson and Blankenship scored three runs.
Stinson started on the mound and was relieved by senior Thomas Herbert in the fourth.
Senior Layne Wix came on in the sixth and recorded the final six outs. Wix allowed two hits, issued three base on balls and struck out one. The right-hander stranded two runners on bases in the sixth and worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh.
