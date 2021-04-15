Jordon Steen tossed a four-hit shutout on Monday evening as the Macon County High School baseball team captured a 7-0 win over visiting Livingston Academy.
Steen — a senior right-hander — issued one base on balls and struck out two hitters.
All of the runs came in the third inning.
Ely Malo’s two-run single highlighted the frame, and junior Noah Hix also singled to drive in a run.
Sophomore teammate Nate Green was hit by a bases-loaded pitch to force in a run, and senior Isaac Meador also drove in a run when he reached on an error.
The Tigers won their third consecutive game and improved to 8-9 overall and to 3-2 in District 8-AA play.
- Macon County dropped its fifth consecutive contest last Wednesday evening, suffering a 10-9, eight-inning contest at Trousdale County.
Three walks and a hit batsman aided the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the eighth.
The game ended when freshman Colton Key singled to rightfield with two outs and the bases loaded.
Four Tiger pitchers combined to issue eight base on balls and to hit two batters.
Yellow Jacket junior starting pitcher Garrett Reiger struggled with his control early on, walking the first four batters of the game. Junior Oakley Stinson’s bases-loaded walk forced in Malo, and junior Dawson Shrum doubled to rightfield to drive in Meador and Hayden Blankenship.
Troudale County responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the frame and tied the contest by adding a run in the bottom of the second.
Hix singled in a run in the top of the third, but the Yellow Jackets took their first lead with a four-run fourth.
Malo and Meador drew walks in the top of the sixth, and Blankenship singled to drive in Malo.
Stinson followed with a three-run home run, giving his squad a 9-7 lead.
However, the Yellow Jackets tied the contest by producing two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Blankenship had three of his squad’s nine hits, and Shrum doubled twice. Hix, Malo, Stinson and senior Layne Wix also had hits for the Tigers.
- The Tigers suffered a 5-0 loss to Smith County on Friday afternoon in the Alex Cassetty Classic, which was played at Jackson County High School.
The two teams combined for just nine hits.
Malo provided two of Macon County’s hits, and Blankenship, Green and Eli Woodard all had one.
Only two Tigers reached scoring position.
The Owls scored a run in the first, two in the third and two in the fifth.
Macon County freshman Braxton Lloyd pitched the first 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits. The right-hander issued three base on balls and struck out eight batters.
Thomas Herbert came on in relief and struck out both batters he faced.
Macon County
- bounced back with a 6-2, five-inning victory over host Jackson County on Saturday afternoon.
Herbert pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to earn the victory, allowing two earned runs on two hits. He walked two and struck out seven.
Hix came on to retire the game’s final batter after the Blue Devils scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The contest ended after five innings due to the time limit having expired.
The Tigers scored two runs in the second inning, three in the third and one in the fourth.
Malo produced two of his squad’s six hits, and Green singled and drew two walks. Both Green and Meador scored twice.
- Then, Macon County concluded the weekend with a 10-4, five-inning victory over the Tennessee Heat.
The Tigers erupted for six runs in the first inning and added three more in the second.
Stinson singled, doubled, scored two runs and drove in three runs.
Both Malo and Steen drove in two runs, and Blankenship scored twice.
Green started on the mound but was relieved by Shrum in the second inning after allowing three hits and four walks.
Shrum tossed the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out three.
