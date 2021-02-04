RED BOILING SPRINGS — Liz Anderson and Claire Fleming have led the Red Boiling Springs High School girls basketball team offensively this season.
However, the rest of the Lady Bulldogs have contributed in greater ways as of late, and it helped RBS reel off four consecutive wins, including a 62-39 victory over visiting Trousdale County on Jan. 26.
“A lot of us haven’t played together before,” Red Boiling Springs freshman guard Bailey Massengille said. “It took us a while to get used to each other. We are coming together more and playing as a team.”
Massengille picked it up enough to produce a career-high of 14 points against the Lady Jackets.
“It’s really improved,” Massengille said. “If we pick up the scoring, it takes more pressure off Liz and Claire.”
As of late, RBS first-year head coach Layce Colter has utilized a starting lineup that includes Anderson, Fleming, Massengille, sophomore forward Breanna Thompson and senior guard Iesha Smith.
“I’m pleased, but as a coach, you have to expect more,” Colter said. “You can’t be complacent.
“The starting five … I finally found that five. That gets us going.”
The Lady Jackets scored the first basket of the game, which was the only time that the Lady Bulldogs trailed.
However, the RBS lead was never more than 10 points until the host squad erupted for the first 11 points of the second half.
“Our biggest thing is our intensity,” Colter said. “We have to score in transition. We can’t just set up in the half-court all the time.”
Fleming had four transition baskets in the first half, three of which came following her steals.
“Claire — even if she doesn’t score — she just makes everybody else go,” Colter said.
Senior Hayely McCarter came off of the Lady Bulldog bench and scored seven points in the second stanza.
Anderson’s 3-pointer midway through the period created a 25-15 margin, and Smith’s layin in the final minute of the half gave her squad an eight-point lead (33-25) at halftime.
Then, Anderson and Fleming combined for the first 11 points of the second half, creating a 19-point margin.
Trousdale County didn’t get any closer than 16 points the rest of the way.
Massengille scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.
“After the Gordonsville game, Bailey got going,” Colter said. “That’s huge for us.
“Hayely came in and knocked some down tonight. Breanna had 17 on Saturday (in a win over Cannon County). We’ve had multiple people scoring.”
Fleming finished with a game-high 21 points, and Anderson scored 10.
“I feel like we’ve improved from game to game,” Massengille said. “We are playing more as a team. I feel like our intensity is up for the whole game.”
Claire Belcher led the Lady Jackets offensively with 13 points, and Kailen Donoho provided 10 points.
RBS improved to 7-4 in District 6-A play, with all of their losses coming to the top three teams in the district (Clarkrange, Clay County and Pickett County) and all of their wins coming against the bottom four teams in 6-A (Gordonsville, Jackson County, Monterey and Trousdale County).
“We just need to be in the present and worrying about who we are playing that day, not in the future,” Massengille said.
- Though it remained close, the Lady Bulldogs trailed most of the way in Friday evening’s 59-56 loss to visiting Pickett County.
RBS suffered a 57-44 setback at Pickett County on Jan. 5.
In the rematch, the Lady Bulldogs trailed 15-11 after one period of play, 27-24 at halftime and 41-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Massengille scored seven points in the final period, but her production was offset as Shayla Wood and Kyndal Ludick produced seven points each in the final period for the Lady Bobcats.
Fleming scored 10 of her game-high 18 points in the first half, and she was joined in double figures by Massengille (11 points) and Anderson (10). Senior teammate Lindsay Randolph scored nine points. Thompson provided four points, and Smith and Graycee West contributed two points each.
RBS (10-9 overall, 7-5 in District 6-A) shot just 31% from the field but connected on 21 of 28 at the free-throw line.
Wood led four Pickett County players in double figures with 16 points, backed by Abbi Bilbrey (13), Ludick (11) and Chloe Burton (11).
- The Lady Bulldogs avenged an earlier loss with Monday evening’s 58-50 victory at Watertown.
RBS suffered a 51-33 setback to the Lady Tigers when the two teams met in Red Boiling Springs on Jan. 4.
Fleming scored a team-high 18 points.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 11-9.
