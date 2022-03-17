Red Boiling Springs baseball coach Matt Swoner might be in his first season on the job for the Bulldogs high school team, but he is no stranger to the players or the program.
Swoner has coached the RBS middle school team for a few years now, and still holds that position as well. That gives him the experience of having coached a lot of the Bulldogs’ players before they reached the high school level.
The challenge for Swoner this year is to now build the program at the high school level, the way he has started to do so on the middle school level.
“I’ve got seven seniors, and four of them are returning starters. I also have seven freshmen and sophomores. It’s one of those things where it’s a challenge to try to build a program. But I enjoy being able to work with young talent,” Swoner said.
Swoner said he feels like the middle school program at RBS has been getting better each year and is beginning to make strides. He hopes to transfer that over to the high school level beginning this year.
Three seniors will anchor the Bulldogs’ pitching rotation. That trio consists of Nick McCoy, Coman Raines and Preston Huffines.
“When Nick is on the mound, defensively that should be our strongest unit. We need the seniors that have been here and the guys who have experience to anchor the team,” Swoner said.
Christian White and Cameron Woodard are vying for time at catcher for the Bulldogs.
At first base, Carlos Rodriguez, whom Swoner said does not have a lot of experience, will compete for playing time with Thomas Bennett.
For the Bulldogs at second base, Jaden White will be the starter.
McCoy and Raines will split time at the shortstop position, when the other is pitching.
At third base, McCoy will see some action there as well, along with Caden Gregory.
In the outfield, junior Riley Thompson will play left field with Dawson Buck also an option there.
Huffines will patrol centerfield and will be backed up by Kaiden Bigham.
In right field, Brandon Rojo and Eric Gauneros will compete for playing time.
For now, Swoner wants the Bulldogs to be focused on fundamentals both offensively and defensively.
“Really we want to get the ball on the ball and in the field, we want to make sure we are making the routine plays,” Swoner said.
