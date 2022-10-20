COOKEVILLE — Tennessee Tech rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Tennessee State Tigers were able to take the victory with 30 straight points in the second and third quarters, leaving Tucker Stadium with a 30-14 win on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Ohio Valley Conference) return to action next Saturday as they go out-of-conference to take on Kennesaw State.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.