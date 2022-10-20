COOKEVILLE — Tennessee Tech rallied for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the visiting Tennessee State Tigers were able to take the victory with 30 straight points in the second and third quarters, leaving Tucker Stadium with a 30-14 win on Saturday.
The Golden Eagles (1-5, 0-3 Ohio Valley Conference) return to action next Saturday as they go out-of-conference to take on Kennesaw State.
Seth Carlisle tied his career-high with 13 tackles in the contest to lead the Golden Eagle defense, and Tech’s defensive unit was able to hold TSU to 36 total yards in the first quarter. Trace Danley blocked a 25-yard field goal attempt to end the Tigers’ first drive.
But that drive was installed early on as the Golden Eagles fumbled the opening kickoff with Marcel Lockett retrieving the ball at the Tech 28. The field goal block negated the early miscue.
Tech had a chance to go in for a score as Jeremiah Oatsvall threw an 11-yard pass to Quavel Thornton to the Tiger 10, but an offensive pass interference play pushed the ball back to the TSU 36. The Golden Eagles got back to the 30, leading to a Hayden Olsen field goal attempt from 47 yards, which sailed wide left. A TSU offsides penalty gave Tech another try, which was blocked by Darius Harper, but another offsides flag put the Golden Eagles offense back on the field with the 4th-and-goal try. Oatsvall threw to Heath Price toward the end zone, but it fell incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.
The Tigers responded with a 14-play, 70-yard drive as the Tech defense once again held the Tigers at the Golden Eagle 10, but Kaleb Mosley’s 27-yard field goal try was good to put TSU on the board.
After Tech moved the chains on the next drive, Oatsvall found Metrius Fleming for a 44-yard pickup, but the play was erased on an ineligible receiver downfield call. On the next play, Oatsvall was sacked by Davoan Hawkings and Terrell Allen, forcing a fumble that was scooped up by Jahsun Bryant at the Tech 30. After two incompletions, Draylen Ellis threw a touchdown pass to Benjamin Johnson, but the PAT failed, giving the Tigers a 9-0 lead.
The Tigers scored once more in the half as Ellis broke free at midfield for a 50-yard touchdown run. Mosley’s PAT was good, giving TSU a 16-0 halftime lead.
TSU’s first drive of the second half also ended in a score as Deveon Bryant threw a three-yard touchdown to Jytireus Smith, then scored again as Ellis connected to J.J. Holloman for a 21-yard touchdown. Mosley’s PATs were good, completing all of TSU’s scoring in the contest.
As the final quarter started, a pass interference call against the Tigers gave Tech 1st-and-goal from the TSU 3, then Oatsvall threw a pass to Heath Price on the right corner to put the Golden Eagles on the board with Devin Parker’s PAT completing the score.
Tech stalled TSU’s next drive, then used four plays to go 62 yards as Jalal Dean caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Oatsvall.
The Tech QB ended the game with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing, while Ellis finished with 247 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-28 passing. Jalen Rouse ran for 126 yards on 20 carries, while Oatsvall led Tech with 61 yards on 13 carries.
Willie Miller had five catches for 44 yards and Dean 49 yards on two completions, to lead Tech. while Devon Starling had 55 yards on two catches and Da’Shon Davis three catches for 51 yards to lead the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.