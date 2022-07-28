ATLANTA, Ga. — It’s known far and wide about Tennessee Tech women’s basketball’s success on the court. Now the team is getting recognized for its efforts off the court as the Golden Eagles received their first-ever Academic Top 25 selection by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, ranking 21st overall with a 3.571 mark, combining both the fall and spring semesters.

“This was an important goal within our program we have been working towards achieving, and we are honored to be recognized by the WBCA as one of the Top 25 Academic teams in the nation,” said head coach Kim Rosamond. “Our players are committed to a standard of excellence in all they do, and I am proud of each of them. It takes everyone’s best effort to achieve a team honor of this nature, and I am extremely grateful for their commitment and hard work.”

