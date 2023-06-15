HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Drew Beam struck out seven in six innings, Zane Denton hit a three-run blast in the fifth and Tennessee beat Southern Miss 5-0 on Monday night to clinch the final spot in the College World Series.

Tennessee (43-20) advances to Omaha for the second time under coach Tony Vitello. The Vols will face LSU on Saturday.

