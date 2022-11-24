KNOXVILLE — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will miss the rest of the season after injuring his left knee in the fourth quarter of the ninth-ranked Volunteers loss to South Carolina.

Tennessee announced Sunday that Hooker had a torn ACL and thanked the fifth-year senior transfer from Virginia Tech for being part of the Volunteers’ resurgence.

