Tennessee Tech junior linebacker Seth Carlisle added to his trophy case this week as it was announced that he was selected to the FCS ADA Academic All-Star team, one of three selections from the Ohio Valley Conference.
Austin Peay linebacker Jack McDonald and Murray State offensive lineman Levi Nesler were the other two picked from within the conference. Players are nominated by their sports information contacts with no more than two nominees per school. Candidates were required to have a minimum 3.2 grade point average and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletic credentials. They also have to be in their second year of athletics and have completed one full academic year at their present institution. They must also have participated in 50% of the games played at their designated position.
Carlisle, a former quarterback and defensive standout for Macon County High School, is in his fourth season with the Tennessee Tech football team where he has played linebacker and served as a team captain. He finished this year with 67 tackles and an interception after having 50 tackles and earning the team’s Robert Hill Johnson Award as team MVP during the spring season. The year prior (2019), he ranked second on the Golden Eagles’ squad with 88 stops. In the classroom, he had a 3.61 grade point average in biology health sciences (pre-dentistry) and earned multiple OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll selections, and was named one of six OVC Scholar-Athlete Award winners this Fall.
He has also been named to the TTU AD’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List and been the recipient of the Headrick Pre-Heath Sciences Scholarship, the Jerry D. Cantrell Endowment Scholarship and the Golden Opportunity Scholarship. Carlisle is a member of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group, the TTU and OVC Student-Athlete Advisory Committees (SAAC), the Chem-Med Club and the Tennessee Tech Football Leadership Group. He has volunteered at various elementary schools, food pantries, charities and youth clinics.
Most recently, Carlisle was named a finalist for the STATS Perform Doris Robinson Award, named after the late school teacher and wife of legendary Grambling State coach Eddie Robinson, and presented to a student-athlete who excels both in the classroom and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.