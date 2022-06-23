There was little — if any — doubt who the next Macon County girls basketball coach would be.
After coach Larry White, who led the Tigerettes to a state title in 2021, announced his retirement June 13, then assistant coach Kailyn Thompson was with her team at a camp. Otherwise, Thompson might have been announced as the new coach the day White stepped down.
So Thompson came home and June 15 became only the second woman to be named the girls coach at the school.
“We are super excited to announce her as this coach,” principal Daniel Cook said. “I said this a couple of days ago when we announced coach White’s retirement, this is exactly what you want as an administrator. You want good programs.
“We’ve got a homegrown girl right here.”
Thompson played at MCHS from 2009-13 and was an important player for two state tournament runner-up teams. “She has a name for herself in Macon County,” Cook said. “You guys can tell this wasn’t a hard decision on (athletic director Bev Shoulders) and myself. We probably could have done it Monday. Coach Thompson had them in camp Monday and Tuesday.
“She has our full support. She’s going to do great things.”
Shoulders was mindful of her recollections of Thompson during the June 15 announcement.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the young lady who will be filling big shoes,” Shoulders said. “I can remember when she was a student here at Macon County High School. She was beyond mature for her age. She knew what she wanted. She worked hard and was very motivated, and I’ve seen that in her four years in her role as assistant basketball coach.
“Homegrown, I love that. Macon County is a small rural area. We want the best coaches for our programs, but we also want the best for our community. This is one example of that. She loves Macon County. This is her home. She has the knowledge of the four years she played here, two state runner-up appearances. She also went to Carson Newman and may still hold the record for three pointers there — she also has that experience she brings back as well. I’m anxious to see where she leads the program.”
For Thompson, getting her first head coaching job at her alma mater is special, and will be a motivating factor to succeed, she said. She recalled from her time at Carson Newman that it was somewhat of a mirror atmosphere to Macon County. It was a small school, and “everybody was like family, and that was like the core of me,” she said.
“I’m a homebody. Macon County has meant a lot to me, and all I want to do is bring and add to that community that has grown me. I think there’s a level of motivation and passion to step up and coach in an area where you’re from.”
White attended the June 15 news conference, and said Thompson was the choice to make.
“I do want everyone to know that coach Thompson was my personal choice to have this job,” White said. “I thought she deserved that. In the four years she’s been my assistant, her knowledge of the game is excellent. She’s played in college and that just adds a lot to it to make her prepared.
“The two most organized people I’ve ever been around is Michael Owens, our new boys coach, and coach Thompson. She’s way ahead in every aspect of the game. I was an organized person, but the only problem is I organized the day before the game. She’ll be 10 days ahead.
“She has a great relationship with the young ladies. I think everybody needs to know, when you’re the assistant coach, you kinda gotta be the buddy of the players, and the coach is the one who is stern and all, but that won’t be a problem. She’ll be able to do that. She’s a good disciplinarian. I saw her in the classroom. There’s no doubt who runs the show there, there won’t be any doubt here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.