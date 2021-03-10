The fifth-ranked Macon County High School girls basketball team squandered an eight-point lead with eight minutes remaining in last Wednesday evening’s Region 4-AA Tournament championship game.
That set the stage for the dramatic finish.
Tigerette senior center Saranda Woodson caught a pass from classmate Jalynn Gregory and converted a layin with 2.1 seconds remaining, giving her squad its third consecutive regional title with a 51-49 win over 10th-ranked York Institute at Nera White Gymnasium.
“It feels absolutely amazing, especially since I made the last shot,” Woodson said. “It was amazing.
“I wouldn’t want to be a part of anybody else’s team. It just feels awesome to achieve this goal.”
The win earned the Tigerettes home-court advantage in Saturday’s sectional round and one final home game for Woodson and her four classmates.
It was the program’s fifth consecutive appearance in the region final.
“It’s been unbelievable,” White said of the program’s third consecutive regional title. “This is the first time that Macon County has ever hosted the finals of the region tournament, and it’s the first time we’ve ever won three in a row.”
It was the fourth meeting this sason between the two programs. The Lady Dragons rolled to a 52-32 win in Jamestown on Jan. 12, but Macon County won the next three in Lafayette, including a 48-43 win on Feb. 5 and a 49-38 victory on Feb. 23 in the District 8-AA Tournament semifinals.
“We have a lot of rspect for York, to come up and beat a good team like Upperman (a 40-37, overtime win in the Region 4-AA semifinals two days earlier),” Woodson said. “We know they’re a really good team. We don’t overlook them. We go into the game with a lot of respect for them.”
York Institute forward Ellie Leffew converted an offensive putback with 18 seconds left, and Macon County called timeout with 9.6 seconds showing.
On the ensuing possession, Woodson inbounded the ball to senior Abby Shoulders, who passed to Gregory. Gregory began to penetrate, causing defenders to converge on the perimeter. The York Institute defense shifted, leaving Woodson alone on the right block. Gregory — a Middle Tennessee State University signee — passed to Woodson, who converted the layin over Lady Dragon post player Amelia Hull.
“We had a set play,” Woodson said. “Usually, it’s a five-second play, but we did it with nine seconds. I don’t usually inbound.
“Jalynn made an excellent pass to me, because my girl stepped over. I just finished it. It all just worked out.”
White added, “We had the five play. It takes five seconds to run. The play is designed for the ball to go to Jalynn. Saranda throws it in. We set a back screen for her to get her open. Three girls jumped on Jalynn. She kind of went by them and threw it to Saranda for the win.”
On the ensuing inbounds, Tigerette senior Taylor Ward intercepted York Institute’s baseball pass near midcourt to seal the win.
There were four ties and 10 lead changes over the first three quarters.
Allie Thompson’s layin late in the first quarter and Gregory’s layin to open the second quarter gave Macon County a 17-12 lead.
However, Leffew’s putback with four seconds left in the first half gave her squad a 24-23 lead.
“We fell in love with it behind the (three-point) arc in the first half,” White said. “We wanted to attack the basket and get to the foul line.
“At halftime, we made some adjustments.”
Shoulders scored eight points in the third quarter, repeatedly driving to the basket for offensive opportunities. She produced 14 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. Shoulders also finished with a team-leading four steals and grabbed five rebounds.
“We knew they were in foul trouble, so we wanted to attack,” Woodson said. “Abby did an amazing job of that. She played amazing defense. She was up in the passing lanes and got steals and layups. That boosts all of our energy.”
Gregory made four consecutive free throws early in the fourth quarter, and Shoulders turned another steal into a layin, giving her squad its biggest lead (41-33) with 4:11 remaining.
However, the Tigerettes didn’t produce another field goal until Woodson’s game-winner.
Macon County made 22 of 28 free-throw attempts to help offset some late turnovers.
Laci Patton and Sage Smith made 3-pointers over the final three minutes to aid the Lady Dragon comeback.
“We only made seven turnovers tonight, but we turned it over the last four minutes,” White said. “Some of their players stepped up and made some big shots tonight. They made some huge three-point shots.
“I have all the respect in the world for them. We probably wouldn’t have won this game if we hadn’t been playing here.”
Leffew and teammate Gabby Beaty scored 12 points each, and York Institute standout Haylee Johnson scored six of her 10 points over the final three minutes.
“We made somebody handle the ball besides Johnson,” White said.
Gregory backed Shoulders’ offensive production with 14 points. Gregory and Shoulders combined to make 16 of 18 free throws.
It was the Tigerettes’ seventh win by single figures this season.
“We handle these situations really good,” White said. “We’ve been here so many times. We are such a good free-throw shooting team and ball-handling team.”
Woodson added, “It’s nerve-wracking. We just try to contain ourselves. We make sure we don’t get in our heads. We just talk to each other, especially on defense. We try to know where the shooters are and just work together. We make sure we’re all on the same page and tell everybody to keep their heads up.”
