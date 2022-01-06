Three Macon County High football players were selected to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association’s Class 4A All-State Team, announced on New Year’s Eve.
The Tigers placed quarterback Braydee Brooks, all-around athlete Cameron Houston and defensive lineman Mason Swindle on the elite squad.
“They all did it the right way. They worked exceptionally hard to achieve what they’ve achieved up to this point and it is well deserved for all three of them,” Tigers coach Kyle Shoulders said.
Brooks had a banner senior season for the Tigers, completing 119 of 206 passes for 1,750 yards and 14 touchdown passes Brooks also rushed for eight touchdowns for Macon County, and was named the Most Outstanding Quarterback in Region 4-4A for 2021.
Houston was Brooks’ favorite target and played a variety of roles for the Tigers, who finished second in the region with an 8-4 overall record and 4-1 in the region.
Houston caught 42 passes for 769 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also averaged 18.3 yards per catch as a senior. He had 1,032 all-purpose yards.
On defense, Houston, a defensive back, had 22 tackles nine pass breakups and returned one interception for a touchdown. Houston was the Region 4-4A Defensive Back of the Year.
Houston also had an impact on special teams with a kick return touchdown as well.
Swindle, who was the Region 4-4A Most Valuable Defensive Player, totaled 16.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, forced four fumbles and registered 118 total tackles during the season.
Shoulders said that the players’ individual accolades are also a reflection of their dedication to the team and the team’s success.
“We try to put an emphasis on team-first goals, and they really bought into fact that these individual awards are nice, and it’s important to be recognized for hard work, but in all reality they’re not possible without each and every one of their teammates and contributions they made to these awards. We liked to refer to them as team awards. It has for sure been an team effort among a lot of our guys,” Shoulders said.
