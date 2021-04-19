WOODBURY — The Macon County High School baseball team gave up six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Monday evening, resulting in an 11-10 loss at Cannon County.
The Tigers led 10-5 entering the bottom of the seventh.
Trailing by a run, the Lions came through by drawing two two-out walks and producing two two-out singles, with Alex Hill’s bases-loaded single to centerfield driving in the tying and winning run.
Macon County (10-11 overall, 3-4 in District 8-AA play) used five pitchers, three of whom threw in the final frame.
Tiger senior Jordon Steen was the starting pitcher, and in four innings of work, the right-hander allowed three earned runs on six hits. He struck out 10 batters and did not allow a base on balls.
Macon County never led until erupting for eight runs over its final two at-bats.
Tiger junior Oakley Stinson led off the second inning with a double and scored to tie the contest at 1.
Macon County senior Isaac Meador singled to drive in classmate Ty Lowhorn in the fourth, pulling his squad to within a run (3-2).
In the Tigers’ five-run sixth, Meador doubled in freshman Braxton Lloyd, and junior teammate Landon Colter hit a three-run home run. That blast gave Macon County a 7-5 lead.
Meador singled in two more runs in the three-run seventh, and Meador scored thanks to a wild pitch.
Meador finished with three hits, scored twice and drove in four, and Colter and Layne Wix provided two hits each. Both Lowhorn and sophomore Nate Green scored twice.
Braxton Anderson hit a solo home run for Cannon County (6-9, 2-5) in the first inning and belted a two-run shot in the third.
Each team had 10 hits.
The two teams combined for eight errors, three hit batsmen and 11 walks.
The Tigers were overwhelmed early on in an 11-5 loss at Livingston Academy on April 13.
The two teams played in Lafayette one day earlier, with Macon County winning 7-0.
However, the Wildcat offense erupted for three runs in the first inning, six more in the second and two in the third inning.
The third and fourth Tiger pitchers — Wix and freshman Jacob Hunt — combined to limit Livingston Academy to three hits over their final four innings, allowing two base on balls while striking out five batters. Hunt struck out five batters in his two hitless innings of relief.
Lowhorn and Meador led off the third inning with back-to-back doubles, leading to the first two Tiger runs.
Macon County scored its final three runs in the seventh.
Meador walked, and junior courtesy runner Sam Adams came on to run for Meador and scored on senior Hayden Blankenship’s one-out single.
Blankenship and Stinson scored later in the frame, with sophomore Ely Malo providing a run-scoring single.
Malo had two of the Tigers’ seven hits.
