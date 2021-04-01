COOKEVILLE — Behind three top-three performances, the Macon County High boys track and field team placed third in a meet hosted at Cookeville High School on March 23.
The Tigers finished with 59 points, one point ahead of fourth-place Warren County.
Cookeville won the meet with 340 points, and White House placed second with 112.
The Cookeville girls also won with 262.5 points, and White House compiled 102 points to place second.
Macon County’s girls placed seventh with 17 points.
Tiger senior Elliott McGuire won the boys 800-meter run in a time of 2:14.70, finishing more than a second in front of Warren County sophomore Aaron Gottlied.
Sophomore teammate Isaac Kirby placed fourth in the event, and junior Bryson Davenport placed seventh.
Kirby placed second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:52.89, more than 11 seconds back of Cookeville junior Jacob Sparks.
McGuire placed fourth in the event.
Macon County sophomore Malachi Rice placed third in the boys discus with a distance of 101 feet-6 inches.
Cookeville junior Clayton Barrett won the event with a throw of 120-5.
Macon County freshman Alexia Reid placed third in the girls 3,200-meter run in a time of 13:54.
Cookeville senior Annie Kate McDermott won that event in a time of 13:01.
Tigerette freshman Keeley Hire placed third in the girls discus with a throw of 68-2.
Cookeville senior Becca Koester won that competition with a toss of 80-3.
McGuire and Kirby competed on Friday at the Early Bird Endurance Meet at Brentwood High School.
McGuire placed fifth in the 800-meter run with a personal-best time of 2:03.73.
Matthew McGuire won the event in a time of 2:00.93.
The top four runners were separated by less than a second.
Kirby also posted a personal-best time in the 1,600-meter run, 4:45.85, to place 10th.
Martin Luther King Magnet’s Miles Ally won the event, crossing the finish line in 4:09.48.
