The Macon County High School football program held its awards ceremony for the 2020 season on April 21 at Macon County High School.
Four players — Dylan Heson, Mason Swindle, Landon Whittemore and Logan Whittemore — were recognized for joining the program’s 1,000-pound club, which consists of lifting a combined weight of 1,000 pounds in the bench press, power clean and squat.
Landon Whittemore was also recognized for being the Region 3-4A Most Outstanding Tight End, and Jenkins was recognized for being named the 3-4A Offensive Most Valuable Player.
Classmate Noah Hale was also singled out for being named the 3-4A Most Outstanding Punter, and eight others — Hesson, Swindle, senior Dylan Chupp, senior Hunter Herron, senior Wesley Carver, junior Braydee Brooks, junior Cameron Houston and junior Dawson Long — were also recognized for being selected to the all-region squad.
Senior Ty Lowhorn received the Jimmy Glover Award, which is given to a player “who gives 100% and then some.” It has been presented since 1969.
Jenkins received the Tony Woosley Award, which is a character award given in memory of Woosley (a 1984 graduate who died as a result of cancer). It has been given since 1985.
Then, Landon Whittemore received the Mark Shrum Award, which is based on character, being a great teammate, sacrifice and hard work. It has been given for five years.
