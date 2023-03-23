The Macon County High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 8-0 loss to visiting Green Hill last Tuesday.
The Macon County High School boys soccer team opened its season with a 8-0 loss to visiting Green Hill last Tuesday.
The Hawks scored all eight goals in the first half.
“Green Hill is a region (Region 5-AA) opponent who will most likely end up making a run into the state tournament, and they will return almost all of their starting lineup next year,” Tiger first-year head coach Nick Hill said. “They provided a good challenge for us and provided us with a good learning opportunity as a team.
“We are a very young team that is starting seven underclassmen, so games like this will happen against top-class opponents.”
Macon County was slated to play at Watertown on Tuesday and will host Jackson County on Friday at 6 p.m.
