BAXTER — The Macon County High School boys soccer squad suffered a 2-1 loss at Upperman on March 23.
All three goals were scored in the first half.
Senior Erick Osorio — a Freed-Hardeman University signee — missed more than half of the contest after suffering a hip injury, and other players were sidelined at times due to cramping.
Junior Bonifacio Agudo Hernandez scored the Tigers’ goal.
“The younger guys really stepped up,” Macon County first-year head coach Josh Higgins said. “We moved the ball a lot better, and we got better.”
The Tigers fell to 0-2 with the setback.
