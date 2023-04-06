The Macon County High School boys soccer squad picked up back-to-back victories recently, beginning with a 2-1 victory at Watertown on March 21.
The two teams were tied at 1 at halftime, but the Tiger senior Bryson Higgins scored the game-winning goal with 1:10 remaining.
Junior Isaiah Barrera also scored for Macon County.
“Our boys had good effort all 80 minutes of the game,” Tiger first-year head coach Nick Hill said.
The Tigers followed that by dominating visiting Jackson County three days later, rolling to a 5-0 win.
Macon County led 2-0 at halftime.
“We controlled the game for the full 80 minutes, and the boys played well,” Hill said.
Senior Nicolas Cipriano and sophomore Robert Romero scored two goals each, and sophomore Luis Salinas also converted.
However, the Tigers suffered a 9-0 loss to visiting Lebanon on March 27.
Macon County trailed 5-0 at halftime.
One day later, the Tigers suffered a 2-1 loss at Livingston Academy.
Macon County trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Sophomore Jairo Vicente scored the tying goal early in the second half, but the Wildcats responded with the game-winning goal with approximately 12 minutes remaining.
