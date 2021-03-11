Erick Osorio began thinking about playing collegiate soccer as a freshman in high school.
Three years later, the Macon County High soccer standout is realizing that dream.
Osorio signed a letter-of-intent last Friday evening in the Macon County High School auditorium to continue his education and playing career at Freed-Hardeman University.
“I’m very excited,” Osorio said. “It was very hard to try to find a school, especially when you’re in a small program. It’s basically knocking on the door.
“I’m very excited and blessed to go to Freed-Hardeman.”
Osorio played in a reserve role as a freshman before starting in the midfield as a sophomore.
“It kind of hit me towards the end of my freshman year,” Osorio said. “I had this desire to keep working and working. I wanted to be a starter my sophomore year. By the middle of my sophomore year, I knew I wanted to try and go play college.”
Osorio was proactive in looking for an opportunity to continue his career at the next level.
“I started contacting people during my junior year,” Osorio said. “I knew scouts wouldn’t come to Macon County, because it’s such a small program. During my junior year, I did my researching on (recruiting), and I found that e-mailing coaches was the way to go.
“I told my dad to film all my games (while playing with the Tennessee United Soccer Club). At the end of the year, I put all my highlights together and sent it to coaches. I e-mailed several coaches. Some of them didn’t respond. Three or four did. Freed-Hardeman responded, Coach (Jason) Elliot did. He told me to come try out with the team. I really enjoyed it.”
Freed-Hardeman made a scholarship offer to Osorio in October, and he verbally committed to the Lions in late December.
“They e-mailed me back a week or two weeks later (after sending out film), and they asked me for ACT (college-entrance exam) score,” Osorio said. “I didn’t have my ACT score yet, so I e-mailed them when I had it. They were like, ‘Hey, we really like you. We’d like you to come play.’ They made me an offer.
“I started to do my research on the school. They offered the major I wanted (kinesiology). Overall, it really fit.”
Elliott is in his 19th season at the helm of the program.
The Lions started this spring season 1-3, and Osorio’s former teammate — Jared Hill — is a freshman playing for the Freed-Hardeman men’s soccer program.
“I enjoy challenges,” Osorio said. “I enjoy the hard work, getting up every day at 5 in the morning, going to the gym and working out. I love every aspect of soccer.”
Macon County opens its season on Monday, hosting DeKalb County.
“I’m really to looking forward to playing my last season here at the high school,” Osorio said. “I’m looking forward to winning games. We lost a lot of seniors (11 who graduated in 2020).
“We have a lot of juniors, sophomores and freshman. I like challenges. I’m looking forward to it.”
