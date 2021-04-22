COOKEVILLE — The Macon County High School boys track and field team placed fourth among 12 teams in a meet held at Cookeville High School on April 13.
The Tigers finished behind Cookeville (301.5), Franklin County (118.33) and York Institute (79.33).
Macon County senior Elliott McCoy placed second in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:12.33. He finished almost seven seconds behind Cookeville junior Jacob Sparks.
Tiger sophomore Isaac Kirby placed sixth (2:21.03) in the 800, and Kirby placed second in the 1,600-meter run in a time of 4:47.21. Kirby crossed the finish line less than four seconds behind Sparks (4:43.71).
Macon County sophomore Matthew Evans (5:15.74) and senior Dylan Smith (5:18.81) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 1,600.
Smith (11:34.99) and junior Sam Kemp (11:55.64) placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 3,200-meter run, which was won by Cookeville junior Keith Wiley (10:31.83).
Tiger freshman Malachi Rice placed fourth in the discus throw with a toss of 106 feet.
Cookeville junior Clayton Barrett won the discus with a throw of 128 feet-2 inches.
The Macon County foursome of McGuire, Evans, Clay Wyatt and Dylan Smith — placed second in the 3,200-meter relay, finishing less than four seconds behind Cookeville (9:13.81).
Cookeville’s girls also placed first with 238 points.
The Tigerettes placed seventh among the 12 girls teams with 28 points.
Macon County freshman Keeley Hire placed second in the discus with a throw of 69-5.
Cookeville senior Becca Koester won that event with a toss of 89-4.
Tigerette senior Kylee Mendes placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (19.10 seconds) and sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (57.75). Franklin County senior Gracie Morse won in the 100-meter hurdles, posting a time of 15.02, and Cookeville junior Abigail Smith won the 300-meter hurdles in 50.14.
- The Macon County squads competed in the 22-team Siegel Invitational on Saturday at Siegel High School.
Mendes placed sixth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18:81.
Whites Creek’s Janae Bowers ran a 16.58 to win the event.
Kirby placed eighth in the 1,600-meter run, posting a time of 4:37.79.
Franklin Classical’s Daniel McGuire won the race in a time of 4:27.17.
Rice placed 10th in the discus throw with a toss of 107-8.
Ravenwood’s Carter Miller won that event with a distance of 131 feet.
Mendes, Kirby and Rice were the only three top-10 finishers among the Macon County competitors.
