The Macon County High School boys track and field team won a three-team meet that it hosted on April 19.
The Tigers finished with 80 points, ahead of Springfield (65) and Portland (40).
Macon County junior Matthew Evans won the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run, and senior teammate Elliott McGuire won the 400-meter dash.
The Tiger 1,600-meter relay team and the 3,200-meter relay team were also victorious.
The Macon County girls placed second, compiling 48 points.
Portland won the meet with 78 points.
Westmoreland (24 points) and Springfield (9) placed third and fourth, respectively.
Tigerette sophomore Kalie Adams won the 100-meter dash, and senior teammate Taylor Ward was victorious in the 1,600-meter run.
Macon County freshman Keeley Hire won the shot put, and the Tigerettes’ 3,200-meter relay team placed first as well.
