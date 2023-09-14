GREENBRIER — The Macon County High School girls soccer squad is off to its best start in the 20-year history of the program following last Thursday evening’s 10-1 victory over Greenbrier.
The Tigerettes — who improved to 8-1 — led 8-1 by halftime.
GREENBRIER — The Macon County High School girls soccer squad is off to its best start in the 20-year history of the program following last Thursday evening’s 10-1 victory over Greenbrier.
The Tigerettes — who improved to 8-1 — led 8-1 by halftime.
Macon County sophomore Jessica Romero scored three consecutive goals early on, with junior Taylor Green and sophomore Bree Wheat provided assists.
Green also assisted the first goal of the match, a conversion by senior Ashley Romero.
Ashley Romero scored a second goal, and Green, junior Valerie Kirby and senior Chloe Blankenship also scored in the first half.
Both Blankenship and Green scored their second goals in the second half.
Freshman Ava Milby had two assists, as did Jessica Romero. Valerie Kirby and freshman Vanessa Kirby also provided assists.
Macon County led 2-0 at halftime.
Jessica Romero scored three goals, and Green converted twice.
Blankenship, Wheat and Valerie Kirby provided assists.
