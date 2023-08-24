The Macon County High School girls soccer squad picked up two wins by nine-goal margins last week, including a 10-1 victory over visiting Cannon County in the team’s season opener on Aug. 14.
The Tigerettes led 3-0 at halftime and put the match away by scoring five goals over a 12-minute stretch in the second half.
Sophomore Jessica Romero scored five goals, and senior Ashley Romero found the net twice as well.
Junior Valerie Kirby, sophomore Alyssa Keller and freshman Ava Milby all scored once.
However, Macon County suffered a 7-0 loss at Merrol Hyde Magnet one night later.
The Lady Hawks — who have won the past two Class A state championships and have reached the state tournament for six consecutive seasons — led 3-0 at halftime.
The Tigerettes rebounded with a victory over visiting Jackson County on Thursday evening.
Macon County led 7-0 at halftime.
Jessica Romero scored four more goals in that match, and both Kirby and Ashley Romero scored twice. Milby provided the other goal.
