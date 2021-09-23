The Macon County High School girls soccer squad dropped three matches last week, including a 2-0 loss to visiting Livingston Academy on Tuesday evening.
The Lady Wildcats led 1-0 at halftime.
“We played hard against a good team in Livingston,” Tigerette head coach Terrance Pryor said. “We’re still putting everything together.”
Macon County fell to 2-6-1.
The Tigerettes trailed 2-0 at White House
- on Sept. 14 when the match was suspended by inclement weather.
There were two lightning delays in the first half, the second of which came with 13 minutes remaining in the half.
The two teams didn’t resume play.
The Lady Devils scored in the opening minute when junior Sydney Richardson’s corner kick was redirected into the right side of the goal by freshman Lily Dunn.
White House’s second goal came in the 17th minute. Junior Carmen Perkins fired a shot off of the crossbar, and classmate Sabrina Hagewood converted on the rebound attempt.
It was the district opener for the Lady Devils.
- One night earlier, Macon County suffered a 9-1 loss at Springfield.
The Tigerettes trailed 3-1 at halftime.
Molly Smith, who has scored more than 100 goals in her career and who has verbally committed to Indiana State University, scored all nine goals for the Lady Jackets.
Freshman Taylor Green scored for Macon County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.