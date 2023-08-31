GATLINBURG — The Macon County High School girls soccer team won all of its three matches to win its division in last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Cup, which was held at Rocky Top Sports World.
“It was a good weekend,” Tigerette head coach Terrance Pryor said. “It was good to separate ourselves a little from the mid-tier and lower-tier teams. Now, we just want to see if we can make up some ground on the upper-tier teams.”
Macon County won the Mount Kephart Division, in which Loudon also finished 3-0. However, the Tigerettes were declared the champions of the division due to goal differential (having a goal differential of eight goals over its three matches compared to a seven-goal differential in Loudon’s matches).
Macon County opened play with a 5-3 victory over Morristown East on Friday evening.
The Tigerettes led 4-1 at halftime.
MCHS sophomore Jessica Romero scored two goals, and senior Chloe Blankenship, freshman Vanessa Kirby and sophomore Bree Wheet all scored once.
Macon County followed that up with a 3-0 victory over William Blount on Saturday afternoon.
Jessica Romero scored two more goals, and senior Ashley Romero scored once.
Junior Valerie Kirby provided an assist.
“The heat was a factor on Saturday,” Pryor said. “With three games in three days, our JV (junior varsity players) played a good bit.”
The Tigerettes concluded play with a 6-0 victory over Lexington on Sunday morning.
Ashley Romero scored three more goals in that match, and Jessica Romero scored twice. Vanessa Kirby scored once.
“We’re still playing without Taylor Green (who has been sidelined with an injury),” Pryor said. “We are still winning most of these games comfortably right now, and she’s one of our better players.
“We have a variety of options. Last year, we scored 36 goals. This year, we’ve scored 35 through seven matches.”
The Tigerettes improved to 6-1, and they have a nine-day layoff before they travel to Smith County on Tuesday. Macon County opens district play two days later with a match at Greenbrier.
Macon County captured a 2-0 victory at Friendship Christian on Aug. 22.
The contest was scoreless until the final 20 minutes, but the Tigerettes received late goals from Kirby and Jessica Romero.
