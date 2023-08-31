MCHS GIRLS SOCCER PHOTO

The Macon County High School girls soccer squad won the Mount Kephart Division of last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Cup, which was held at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg. Team members include, kneeling, from left, Taylor Green, Emma Blankenship, Bree Wheat, Jessica Romero, Ashley Romero, Samantha Warner, Claire Ramey, Alyssa Keller; standing, assistant coach Megan Hill, Chloe Blankenship, Gracey Wilmore, Vanessa Kirby, assistant coach Nick Hill, Daisy Caratachea, Dawn Dallas, head coach Terrance Pryor, Valerie Kirby, Bailey Brockway, Ava Milby, Lexi Mitchell and Jacqueline Martinez.

 Submitted

GATLINBURG — The Macon County High School girls soccer team won all of its three matches to win its division in last weekend’s Smoky Mountain Cup, which was held at Rocky Top Sports World.

“It was a good weekend,” Tigerette head coach Terrance Pryor said. “It was good to separate ourselves a little from the mid-tier and lower-tier teams. Now, we just want to see if we can make up some ground on the upper-tier teams.”

