WATERTOWN — The Macon County High School girls tennis team suffered a 5-2 loss at Watertown last Thursday.
The Tigerettes won two of the five singles matches but dropped both doubles matches.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
WATERTOWN — The Macon County High School girls tennis team suffered a 5-2 loss at Watertown last Thursday.
The Tigerettes won two of the five singles matches but dropped both doubles matches.
Macon County’s Grace Deckert won 8-4 at No. 1 singles, and teammate Macie Dyer rolled to an 8-1 victory at No. 2 singles.
However, Ava Scruggs (8-0), Dhruti Patel (8-0) and Priya Patel (8-2) fell in their singles matches.
Deckert and Dyer fell 8-6 at No. 1 doubles, and the Patel sisters lost 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Kelley McClard fell 8-3 in an exhibition singles match, and Tigerette teammates Miriam Martinez and Jaycee Meador lost 8-1 in an exhibition doubles match.
In boys competition, Ethan Sapp and Isaac Smith won 8-4 in doubles, but both players fell in singles competition, as did teammate Alex Sircy (8-0).
• Three days earlier, the Tigerettes swept Clay County, winning 8-0.
All of the Macon County girls and boys who competed were victorious, with all of the players winning by margins of 8-1 or better.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.