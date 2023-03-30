GALLATIN — The Macon County High School girls tennis team captured a 6-1 victory over Gallatin last Thursday at Municipal Park.
GALLATIN — The Macon County High School girls tennis team captured a 6-1 victory over Gallatin last Thursday at Municipal Park.
The Tigerettes won four of the five singles matches and won both doubles matches as well.
Three of the singles matches were determined by a super tiebreaker after the player split the first two sets.
Macie Dyer, Dhruti Patel and Priya Patel were victorious in both singles and doubles for Macon County, with Priya Patel winning 10-5 in a super tiebreaker. Teammate Ava Scruggs also won in a super tiebreaker (10-6) at No. 2 singles, while Dyer and Dhruti Patel won in straight sets.
Tigerette Abella Scruggs won 8-2 in an exhibition match as well.
In boys competition, Ethan Sapp captured a 6-1, 6-4 singles victory and teamed with Isaac Smith for an 8-1 win in doubles competition.
After posting a shutout victory over visiting Greenbrier during the opening week of the season before falling being shut out by Green Hill and Lebanon, Macon County suffered a 7-0 loss to Hendersonville on March 20 at the Memorial Park tennis complex.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles as Grace Deckert took Scarlette Lodge to a first-set tiebreaker in her 7-6 (8-6), 6-1 setback.
Sapp and Smith dropped their singles and doubles matches to Hendersonville.
Deckert and Dyer accounted for the only wins one day later as the Tigerettes’ match with visiting Station Camp was suspended with the two teams tied at 3-3.
Deckert and Dyer won 8-4 at No. 1 singles, and each won her singles match in straight sets as well.
Priya Patel trailed Athens Dever 6-3, 5-2 in the clinching singles match when play was halted.
