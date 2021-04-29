The Macon County High School girls tennis team dropped three matches last week, beginning with a 7-0 loss to visiting Mt. Juliet on April 20.
The Tigerettes dropped all five singles matches in straight sets.
The most competitive matches were at No. 3 and No. 4 singles as Kalie Adams and Ava Scruggs fell by identical 6-4, 6-2 scores.
Adriah Scruggs and Tia Rush suffered an 8-4 loss at No. 1 doubles.
Then, Macon County suffered a 7-0 loss at Watertown the next day.
Ava Scruggs and Kaydence Wix lost 8-6 at No. 2 doubles, which was the closest match, and Ava Scruggs dropped an 8-4 decision at No. 4 singles.
Rush and Adriah Scruggs fell 8-4 at No. 1 doubles.
However, Wix captured an 8-5 win in an exhibition match.
The Macon County boys don’t have enough players to field a full team, but the two Tigers competed against Watertown.
Junior Landen Sudduth and freshman Alex Sircy suffered 8-0 losses in singles competition, and they dropped an 8-1 doubles contest.
The Tigerettes dropped a 7-0 decision at Wilson Central last Thursday.
Ava Scruggs fell 6-2, 6-3 at No. 4 singles, and Rush lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.
Abby Linville dropped an 8-3 decision at No. 5 singles.
Those were the most closely-contested singles matches.
Adams and Linville won 8-6 in an exhibition doubles match.
Sudduth suffered a 6-2, 6-2 loss at No. 1 singles last Thursday, while Sircy dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision. They fell 8-0 in their doubles match.
