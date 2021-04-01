The Macon County High School girls tennis team dropped four matches that were played last week.
The Tigerettes suffered a 6-1 loss at Lebanon on March 22.
Sophomore Kalie Adams won her singles match for Macon County’s lone victory.
The Tigerettes dropped a 5-2 decision to visiting Station Camp one day later.
Macon County senior Adriah Scruggs won her match in a 9-7 tiebreaker after she split the first two sets with Gabi Rosendahl. Then, Scruggs and classmate Tia Rush captured an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles.
Scruggs won again last Wednesday, her squad’s lone victory in a 6-1 loss to visiting Beech.
Scruggs — who was playing No. 2 singles — captured a 6-4, 6-4 win over Kacey Beier.
The Tigerettes suffered a 5-2 loss to visiting White House on Friday afternoon.
Rush claimed a straight-set win at No. 2 singles, and Adams prevailed in a 10-7 tiebreaker at No. 3 singles.
The Macon County boys don’t have enough players to field a full team. Junior Landen Sudduth and freshman Alex Sircy dropped their singles and doubles matches against Lebanon, Beech and White House.
