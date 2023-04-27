The Macon County High School girls tennis team rolled to a 6-1 victory over visiting Mt. Juliet on April 18.
The Tigerettes won four of their five singles match and captured both doubles contests as well.
Grace Deckert (6-3, 7-6), Dhruti Patel, Macie Dyer (6-2, 6-2) and Macie Dyer (6-2, 6-2) all won singles matches in straight sets, with Deckert claiming her second-set tiebreaker by a 7-4 margin. After splitting the first two sets (7-5, 4-6), Priya Patel won her match in a super tiebreaker (10-8) for the fourth singles victory for Macon County.
The Patel sisters also won 8-2 at No. 2 doubles, and Dyer and Deckert prevailed in a tiebreaker (7-5) to win their doubles match by a 9-8 margin.
Ava Scruggs fell 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
The Tiger boys weren’t as successful, with Isaac Smith, Ethan Sapp, Alex Sircy and Jaylin Bowman all falling in straight sets in singles competition, and those four players dropped both doubles matches by 8-2 margins.
Smith fell 8-4 at No. 1 singles, and Bowman lost 8-0 at No. 4 singles. Sapp and Smith fell 8-4 in doubles competition. The Macon County girls lost 4-3 to White House.
Dyer won 8-4 at No. 4 singles, and Priya Patel rolled to an 8-0 victory at No. 5 singles.
The Patel sisters also won 8-6 at No. 2 doubles, but Decker and Dyer fell 9-7 in doubles.
Deckert and Scruggs lost 8-2 and 8-1 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and Dhruti Patel was tied at 8 in her match at No. 3 singles before falling 7-2 in the tiebreaker.
