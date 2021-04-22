GALLATIN — The Macon County High School girls tennis team claimed a 5-2 victory over Gallatin in a match that was played at Municipal Park on April 12.
The Tigerettes won at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles and were victorious in both doubles matches as well.
Seniors Adriah Scruggs (6-4, 6-1) and Tia Rush (6-0, 6-0) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, and that duo teamed up for an 8-2 victory at No. 1 doubles.
Sophomore teammate Kalie Adams claimed a 6-2, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles, and sophomore Ava Scruggs and Kaydence Wix claimed an 8-6 win at No. 2 doubles.
Sophomore Abby Linville split the first two sets of her match at No. 5 singles, but she dropped a 10-6 decision in a super tiebreaker.
Ava Scruggs suffered a 6-3, 6-3 loss at No. 4 singles.
In an exhibition doubles match, Adams and Linville rolled to a 6-1 win.
Macon County won its third consecutive match one day later, handing Greenbrier a 7-0 loss.
Adriah Scruggs, Rush, Adams, Linville and Ava Scruggs all won their singles matches in straight sets, losing a combined total of six games in those five matches.
Then, the doubles teams of Rush/Adriah Scruggs and Wix/Ava Scruggs won 8-0, and Adams and Linville rolled to an 8-1 win in an exhibition doubles match.
However, the visiting Tigerettes suffered a 7-0 loss to Hendersonville at Memorial Park last Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Commandos won all five singles matches in straight sets and claimed both doubles matches by 8-2 scores.
Hendersonville also won two exhibition singles matches and an exhibition doubles match.
The Macon County boys don’t have enough players to field a full team. Junior Landen Sudduth fell in his singles match against the Commandos by a 9-7 score, and freshman Alex Sircy suffered an 8-5 setback.
Sudduth and Sircy dropped an 8-4 doubles contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.