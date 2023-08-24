The Maocn County High School volleyball squad opened the season with two district matches last week, beginning with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 loss to visiting White House on Aug. 15.
Junior Cadence Davenport and senior Karly Tirjan led the Tigerettes with seven and six blocks, respectively.
MCHS junior setter Greenley Clayborne led the team with 17 assists and seven aces, and classmate Journey Beasley had a team-leading 16 digs.
Tigerette senior Kaydence Walrond had a block.
However, Macon County bounced back on Thursday evening, rolling to a 25-1, 25-1, 25-1 win over visiting RePublic.
Tigerette senior Lillia Williams served up 29 aces.
Tirjan produced three kills, and Clayborne dished out five assists.
