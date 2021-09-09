WHITE HOUSE — The Macon County High School volleyball squad suffered a 17-25, 11-25, 25-15, 25-22, 15-6 loss at White House Heritage last Thursday evening.
Tigerette junior middle hitter Allie Thompson finished with 14 kills, six aces and two blocks, and classmate Macy Meador provided nine kills and a team-leading 27 digs.
Fellow junior Ellie Coley finished with five kills and four blocks, and junior setter Cadence Carter produced 25 assists and 11 digs.
Macon County senior Myle Crowder and junior Kenna Wyatt compiled 23 and 21 digs, respectively.
The Tigerettes fell to 1-1 in district play.
- Macon County suffered a 25-23, 26-28, 25-20 loss at Livingston Academy on Aug. 31.
Coley and Meador combined for 17 kills, and Meador also had three aces and 18 digs.
Thompson provided five kills and two blocks, and Carter compiled 22 assists and also had 13 digs.
Crowder led the team with 20 digs.
