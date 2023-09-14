WHITE HOUSE — The Macon County High School volleyball squad was much more competitive in its rematch with White House on Thursday evening but suffered a 25-13, 25-17, 26-28, 19-25, 16-14 to the Lady Devils.
The two teams met in Lafayette on Aug. 15, with White House emerging with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 victory.
However, the Tigerettes battled back after falling behind by two games in the rematch.
Macon County senior Lillia Williams finished with team-highs of 10 kills and two blocks, and junior teammate Bree Griggs had a team-leading 27 digs.
Fellow junior Greenley Clayborne — the team’s setter — dished out 30 assists, and Clayborne, junior Cadence Davenport and senior Kaydence Walrond all served up three aces.
MCHS fell to 4-9 overall and to 2-6 in District 9-AA play.
- Two days earlier, the Tigerettes dropped a 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 contest to visiting Springfield.
Williams provided six kills and two aces, and Clayborne finished with 13 assists.
Junior teammate Journey Beasley led the team with 10 digs.
