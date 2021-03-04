CROSSVILLE — The fifth-ranked Macon County High School girls basketball team reached its fifth consecutive regional championship game and earned its fifth consecutive sectional berth with Monday evening’s 62-49 win at Cumberland County in a Region 4-AA Tournament semifinal contest.
“It’s an all-day thing … I’m nervous all day,” Tigerette senior guard Emily Ashburn said. “It was a possibility of it being our last-game ever, but I wasn’t thinking that today. I had a good feeling about this.”
Ashburn had a good feeling after scoring a career-high 17 points, making five of the team’s nine 3-pointers.
“She was awesome,” Macon County head coach Larry White said. “She shot the ball great. She is the most underrated player on my team, and she just shot the ball great tonight.
“They were going to see if Taylor (Ward) and Emily could beat them.”
Ward was positioned at the free-throw line on offense against the Lady Jets’ 2-3 zone defense, and she repeatedly made passes from that high-post area to the perimeter for open 3-pointers and to the block to senior center Saranda Woodson for intrerior baskets. Ward finished with a team-leading seven assists.
“That was great,” White said of his squad’s offensive execution. “We had 15 assists tonight as a team. We thought that the high post would be there. People don’t understand how good of decisions Taylor Ward makes at the high post, and she shoots the ball well.”
Ashburn made two 3-pointers in the opening period to help her squad out to a 10-4 lead, but Cumberland County battled back to tie the contest at 10.
“We knew we were going to get some looks from the film,” Ashburn said. “They’ve played that 2-3 all season. I like playing in a game like that. I can shoot in a game like that. Everybody can get looks.”
The Tigerettes led 16-13 after one period of play, and senior point guard Jalynn Gregory made two 3-pointers early in the second stanza. Then, Ashburn made two more 3-pointers midway through the period to give Macon County a 30-15 lead.
“It’s definitely a big thing for me,” Ashburn said of making the early 3-pointers. “I do feed off my confidence. I’m sometimes lacking that. When I knock some down, I feel better and looser. I play a whole lot better when I’m loose.”
The Lady Jets cut the lead back to 10 points, but Saranda Woodson’s putback at the buzzer gave the Tigerettes a 34-22 lead at halftime.
Cumberland County (20-12) — the District 7-AA Tournament champion — pulled back to within seven points three times in the third quarter, but Macon County scored the final seven points of the period, with five consecutive points from Gregory extending the margin to 19 points (54-35).
“I thought we played phenomenal,” White said. “A big key was that we really controlled their point guard, 32 (Emery Baragona). Abby (Shoulders) guarded her, and Emily did some and Jalynn too. Our team defense … we were everywhere. Our on-the-ball pressure was excellent.”
Gregory scored a game-high 20 points, and in addition to Gregory and Ashburn, Woodson reached double figures with 10 points to go along with nine rebounds.
The two programs also played in a region semifinal during the 2017-18 season, with Macon County claiming a 72-61 win.
“It’s definitely a big thing,” Ashburn said. “I played my first three years with my sister (Jamie Ashburn), and I loved playing with her. It’s kind of my year to say, ‘I did this,’ and I contributed more than I have before. That’s always nice.”
Abby Houston led the Lady Jets offensively with a team-high 14 points.
“We’ve been here before,” White said. “This is a pressure-packed game. It’s an elimination game. That’s the way we looked upon it.
“Cumberland County — to their credit — didn’t have a player who had ever played in a game like this. They are young. They’ll be good.”
The Tigerettes were slated to host York Institute — a 40-37, upset winner over second-ranked Upperman in Monday evening’s other 4-AA semifinal game — in Wednesday evening’s region title tilt.
- The Tigerettes rolled to an 83-54 win over Grundy County in last Friday evening’s 4-AA Tournament quarterfinal contest.
The two programs also met in regional quarterfinal contests in 2018-19 and 2019-20, with Macon County winning those games by scores of 83-35 and 84-41.
On Friday, the Tigerettes led 32-5 after one quarter, 55-24 at halftime and 80-42 entering the final period.
Macon County shot 52% from the field, compared to 39% for the Lady Yellowjackets.
Gregory led the Tigerettes offensively with 23 points, nine assists and three steals, converting on 10 of 13 field-goal attempts. Shoulders provided 16 points and was 5 of 7 from the field and made all five of her free-throw attempts.
Ward and Woodson provided 11 and 10 points, respectively, with Ward making all four of her shot attempts and Woodson going 4 of 5 from the field. Both grabbed six rebounds.
The rest of the Macon County scoring is as follows: Kaydence Walrond 9 points, Allie Thompson 6, Ashburn 3, Cadence Carter 3 and Dallas Caldwell 2.
Thompson led the team with nine rebounds.
Freshman Lacy Nunley and sophomore Kaitlin Anderson paced Grundy County offensively with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
The Lady Yellowjackets fell to 8-13 and lost 11 of their final 13 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.