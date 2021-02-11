The Macon County Junior High and Dickson Middle School girls basketball teams met in the semifinal round of the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Area 11-AAA Tournament, with the Lady Dragons ending the Tigerettes’ 13-game winning streak to start the season.
Macon County returned the favor by ending Dickson’s season two weeks later.
The Tigerettes captured a 38-29 victory over the visiting Lady Dragons in last Thursday evening’s Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Section 3-AAA Tournament championship game.
With the win, Macon County advanced to this weekend’s TMSAA State Tournament, which is being played at Rockvale High School. The Tigerettes face West Collierville Middle School on Friday evening at 5:45 in the semifinal round.
“It’s unbelievable how much we’ve improved since the summer,” Macon County head coach Mike Prock said. “We just struggled.
“We started winning some games and got confidence. I’d like to thank Coach (Marty) Maxfield (the Macon County Junior High boys head coach). We got to practice against some of the seventh-grade boys up until about Christmas time. That helped us.”
In the two teams’ earlier meeting, the Tigerettes led 9-0 after one period of play but saw that lead dwindle in the 30-26 setback.
In last Thursday’s rematch, Macon County built a 14-point lead in the third quarter, but the advantage was trimmed to five points before the Tigerettes sealed the win from the free-throw line.
“The only thing I did was took Kyra (N. Gregory) off of No. 11 (Dickson guard Kendal Bryant), because Kyra had to work so hard to break the (Lady Dragons’ full-court) press,” Prock said. “We put Alexis Bandy on (Bryant).
“We got them in foul trouble, and we rebounded well.”
Ashlyn Phelps came off of the Macon County bench early on and converted on an offensive putback, giving her squad a 4-3 lead after one period of play.
“Ashlyn Phelps gave us a few good minutes, a few rebounds and a basket there in the first quarter,” Prock said. “We have some role players, and they know what their roles are.
“They all played well.”
The Tigerettes (18-1) took control by scoring 17 of the final 19 points in the first half. Karly Ramsey accounted for 10 of those points, and the first-half scoring ended with back-to-back putbacks from Bandy and center Natalie Green, creating a 21-9 halftime lead.
Ramsey poured in a game-high 17 points.
“I told (Ramsey) that she had to take the ball to the basket,” Prock said. “She took the ball to the basket and made several shots there in the lane.”
Green scored two more baskets early in the second half, the second of which gave her squad its biggest lead (25-11).
Bryant’s 3-pointer pulled her squad to within 10 points entering the fourth quarter, and she scored five consecutive points midway through the final period to get her squad to within five points.
Bryant finished with a team-high 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team, along with teammates and post players Karleigh Stevenson and Jenna Saine.
Dickson’s Zoey England made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds to play that recreated a five-point margin, but Gregory made four consecutive free throws over the final 23 seconds to seal the win.
Green and Gregory backed Ramsey’s offensive output with eight and seven points, respectively.
Gregory, Green and Ramsey were also selected to the all-tournament team.
“I told them, ‘Girls, the last two games, you’ve played well,’ ” Prock said. “This is probably the best we’ve played. It’s the best time to be doing it.”
