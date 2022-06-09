The Macon County High School Tigerette Camp for girls’ basketball players set a record for the number of attendees May 31 through June 2 at the MCHS gym.
Assistant coach Kailyn Thompson said 70 campers attended.
“Some of it is probably our success in the past,” Thompson said. “The numbers grew last year after we won the state championship. There’s just some excitement in the program right now, and then, I hate to say this, but I think probably Covid, I think people were itching to get out and do things.”
The Tigerettes won the state championship in the 2020-21 season and finished 26-6.
The camp teaches fundamentals, such as shooting, passing, dribbling, rebounding and defense, and incorporates those in drills to hone players’ skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.