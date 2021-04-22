Abby Shoulders quickly transitioned from having lots of classmates to being all alone.
However, the Macon County High School senior is still enjoying considerable success.
Shoulders drove in six runs last Thursday evening as the Tigerettes improved to 18-3 with a 13-3, five-inning blowout of visiting DeKalb County.
“We knew they were going to be a good team,” Shoulders — a Middle Tennessee State University signee — said. “We had to play our best.
“We’ve been working all week on them. We had scouting reports. Everybody stepped up and did good. I think that how hard we worked paid off tonight.”
Shoulders missed the team’s preseason as she helped the Macon County High girls basketball program to its first state championship. She had four senior classmates on the hardwood, but she’s the lone senior on the diamond.
“It’s a little weird,” Shoulders said. “When I was playing (softball) in junior high, we started off with so many. Over the years, it kept getting less and less.
“I got close with all the girls. Even if they are all younger than I am, we are still all really close.”
Shoulders drove in a season-high six runs, helping her squad reel off the final 13 runs.
“Everybody played well,” Tigerette head coach John Conditt said. “It was a team effort. Any time you win like that, it’s a team effort.”
Madison Martin hit a three-run home run in the top of the second inning, giving the visitors the early advantage.
However, Macon County sophomore pitcher Ellie Coley allowed just two more hits over the final four innings of work.
Coley also opened the scoring for her squad by leading off the bottom of the second with a blast over the fence in centerfield.
A two-out rally later in the inning — which included a walk, an error and Kara Case’s infield single — loaded the bases, and Shoulders followed with a three-run double to leftfield, placing her squad in front to stay.
Freshman Maddy Cunningham was hit by a bases-loaded pitch in the bottom of the third inning to force in Cadence Carter, and Case’s infield single allowed Coley to score.
Shoulders’ bloop single to rightfield drove in Cunningham and junior Trista Jenkins, extending the lead to 8-3.
“At practice, that’s what we’ve worked on,” Shoulders said. “It’s hitting, hitting, hitting. That’s what we focus on the most.
“We’re just thinking line drives … no home runs. Square it, get our pitch and hit a line drive. That helps us a lot.”
A misplayed fly ball off with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning allowed Carter and Cunningham to score, and junior Allie Warner led off the fifth inning with a triple and scored when Shoulders reached on an infield single.
Coley’s two-out single drove in Shoulders, and after Jenkins’ single and Cunningham’s walk loaded the bases, Case ended the contest with a run-scoring double to right-centerfield.
The contest ended at that point due to the 10-run, mercy rule after five innings of play.
The Tigerettes — who improved to 18-3 overall and to 6-0 in District 8-AA play — compiled 13 hits. Both Case and Shoulders had three of those hits, and Carter, Coley and Jenkins all provided two hits.
Both Coley and Cunningham crossed the plate three times.
“I didn’t know how (good) we were going to be,” Shoulders said. “I knew we had a small team. I was in basketball, but until I got over here, all the girls have been working hard. They worked hard all offseason. They’re all stepping up, and we are doing our best.”
Macon County produced double-figure runs for the fourth consecutive game and for the 11th time this season.
“We can hit one through nine (in the batting order),” Shoulders said. “That helps us too. Anybody can hit at any time.”
Conditt added, “We feel like everybody who comes to bat can hit. Our on-base percentage is way over .550 or .560.”
