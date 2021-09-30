The Macon County High School girls soccer squad dominated action in the first half against visiting East Robertson, but through 29 minutes, the Tigerettes had nothing to show for it.
That all changed in a span of less than three minutes last Thursday night as Macon County struck for three first-half goals en route to a 6-1 victory over the Lady Indians.
Junior Gabby Romero broke the stalemate on a breakaway down the right side, beating the goalkeeper by just sliding the ball into the right side of the net at the 10:59 mark.
It didn’t take long for the Tigerettes to strike again, with junior Karla Martinez hitting a hard shot from the right side that the East Robertson goalie was able to block. However, the ball trickled away from her possession, and freshman Taylor Green cleaned it up, kicking the ball into the net on the richocet to give the Tigerettes a 2-0 lead at the 9:41 mark.
Macon County wasn’t through with the scoring flurry, getting another shot into the goal at the 8:17 mark from Martinez.
“We really felt like we controlled the attacking in the midfield third in the first half,” Tigerette head coach Terrance Pryor said. “It just took us a while to kind of get them broken down. You’re always nervous trying to get that first goal in, but then when you get it in, you can kind of start dominating the game and taking advantage of your chances.
“We did a very good job. We were very business-like, and I like how we handled that little stretch in the first half.”
The Tigerettes continued on the attack in the second half and soon scored a fourth goal as Martinez connected for her second goal at the 37:03 mark.
Macon County’s final two goals came courtesy of sophomore Jaiden Lewis, who scored at the 17:46 mark and then again late in the game with 3:04 to play, courtesy of an assist from freshman Priya Patel, as Lewis was able to score on a breakaway.
Macon County goalkeeper Dawn Dallas allowed just one goal. It came with 9:46 to go in the second half as East Robertson’s Peyton Lackey was able to redirect a corner kick into the net for the Lady Indians.
- The Tigerettes built on that win with a 7-1 victory at Upperman on Saturday morning.
Macon County led 5-1 at halftime.
Green had a hat trick (scoring three goals), and Martinez, sophomore Ashley Romero and freshman Valerie Kirby all scored as well.
The Tigerettes improved to 3-8-1.
