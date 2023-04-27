The Macon County High School softball team scored multiple runs in five different innings in a 13-3, six-inning victory over visiting White County on April 18.
The Macon County High School softball team scored multiple runs in five different innings in a 13-3, six-inning victory over visiting White County on April 18.
The two teams played in Sparta on April 5, with the Tigerettes winning 10-0.
In the rematch, Macon County pounded out 15 hits.
Both Macy Meador and Katie Shockley produced three hits, and each scored three runs as well.
Meador led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, and she also had two doubles, drew a walk and drove in three runs.
Ellie Coley and Ryleigh Coley had two hits each, and Ellie Coley drove in three runs.
Kayla Frye scored two runs.
Ellie Coley also picked up the complete-game victory, allowing three unearned runs on four hits. She struck out seven hitters and did not issue a base on balls.
The Tigerettes improved to 8-1 in District 7-3A play.
Tigerette junior Kailey Plumlee homered and pitched a complete-game two-hitter, striking out six hitters.
Meador and Shockley had the lone hits for the Tigerettes.
Kenley Roark hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, pulling the Tigerettes to wthin a run.
Each team added a run in the sixth.
Bailey Turner led off the bottom of the sixth with a double, moved to third base when Ellie Coley singled and scored when Coley was caught stealing.
Turner had two of her squad’s five hits.
Ellie Coley went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out two.
Each team scored a run in the first inning. The Tigerettes added four runs in the second inning, but Stewart County responded with five runs in the bottom of the frame and added another in the fourth.
Meador doubled, scored a run and drove in a run, and Frye singled, scored a run and drove in a run.
Meador singled, doubled, drew a walk, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Ellie Coley singled, tripled, drew a walk, scored three runs and drove in three runs.
Turner provided two hits, scored a run and drove in a run, and Holden crossed the plate twice.
Frye was the winning pitcher, scattering eight hits while striking out two.
The Tigerettes improved to 11-10.
