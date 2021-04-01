Junior Kara Case and sophomore Cadence Carter hit two home runs each as Macon County rolled to a 13-0, five-inning victory over visiting Cannon County on March 23.
The Tigerettes scored three runs in each of the first three innings and then added four more runs in the fourth.
Macon County sophomore Ellie Coley tossed a complete-game two-hitter, striking out eight batters while issuing just one base on balls.
Carter hit a two-run home run in the first inning and another two-run blast in the second.
Case led off the second inning with a home run, hit a two-run home run in the third and doubled in a fourth-inning run.
Both Abby Shoulders and Allie Warner had two hits and scored two runs, with Shoulders driving in a run as well.
Coley also drove in two runs.
The Lady Lions committed six errors.
- The Tigerettes opened play in the Macon County Classic, which was played at Cane Creek Park in Cookeville, with Friday afternoon’s 15-1, three-inning victory over Houston.
Sophomore Macy Meador erupted for two home runs — including a grand slam — and finished with eight runs batted in.
Meador singled in Shoulders in the first inning, hit a grand slam later in the frame and then hit a three-run home run in the third.
Both Meador and Shoulders scored three runs, and freshman Maddy Cunningham drove in three runs.
Carter, Coley, Cunningham and Shoulders all had two hits.
Macon County compiled 14 hits in its two trips to the plate.
Coley pitched all three innings, allowing one hit, walking two hitters and striking out one.
- Then, Macon County rolled to a 12-0, four-inning victory over Northpoint Christian on Friday evening.
The Tigerettes scored 10 runs in the third inning, and Coley tossed a one-hitter, allowing a fourth-inning single. The sophomore right-hander struck out four batters.
Junior Trista Jenkins singled in two runs in the first inning.
Meador’s three-run triple highlighted the third-inning outburst, and Jenkins doubled in two runs later in the inning.
Coley also singled in a run in the frame.
Both Jenkins and Meador had two hits, and they combined for seven runs batted in. Coley, Cunningham, Shoulders and Warner all scored twice.
The remainder of the weekend tournament was rained out.
Macon County improved to 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.