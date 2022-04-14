CROSSVILLE — The Macon County High School softball team scored in six of its seven innings at-bat, rolling to a 15-3 victory at Stone Memorial last Thursday afternoon.
The Tigerettes erupted for six runs in the third inning to build a 9-1 lead.
Senior Trista Jenkins had four hits, including a pair of doubles. Three of her hits drove in runs as Macon County compiled 17 hits.
Cadence Carter, Kara Case, Gianna Holden, Macy Meador, Bailey Turner and Allie Warner all had two hits. Like Jenkins, Case drove in three runs, and both Holden and Warner had two RBIs.
Case, Jenkins and Turner all scored twice.
Warner doubled in a second-inning run, and Jenkins doubled in another run in the third inning, after Case singled in a run.
Carter doubled in a fifth-inning run, and Jenkins had run-scoring hits both in the sixth and seventh frames. Case doubled in two runs in the seventh as well.
The Tigerettes produced six doubles.
Macon County junior starting pitcher Ellie Coley picked up the win. She allowed an unearned run on three hits over the first 4 2/3 innings. She walked one batter and struck out five.
Relief pitcher Kayla Frye scattered five hits over two innings.
The Tigerettes improved to 3-2 in District 7-3A play.
Clarksville tournamentMacon County played four games in the Middle Tennessee Softball Coaches Association Tournament in Clarksville last weekend, opening play with a 10-0, four-inning win over Clarksville Northwest on Saturday morning.
Holden had a two-run double in the four-run first inning, followed by Jenkins’ two-run home run.
Meador provided a three-run double in the four-run third and scored on Coley’s single.
Jenkins singled in the game’s final run in the fourth.
Meador finished with two hits, two runs scored and four RBIs. Holden had two hits and scored two runs. Warner also scored twice, and Jenkins provided two hits.
Coley struck out four over two innings.
Tigerettes 2, Cornerstone Christian 1The Tigerettes claimed a 2-1 win over Cornerstone Christian (Texas) School.
Macon County scored single runs in the first and fifth innings. Meador led off the game with a double and scored on Carter’s single, and Warner singled in the fifth and scored on Coley’s single.
Morgan Tabert’s solo home run tied the contest, but due to the time limit expiring before the inning was completed, the score reverted back to what it was at the beginning of the inning, giving the Tigerettes the win.
Coley pitched the complete game, striking out four.
Macon 14, Wayne High 6Macon County then rolled to a 14-6, three-inning win over Wayne (Ohio) High School.
The Tigerettes erupted for 11 runs in the first inning and pounded out 13 hits.
Coley produced three hits, three runs and two RBIs, and Carter had two hits, two runs and three RBIs.
Jenkins also had two hits and drove in three runs.
Meador crossed the plate three times, and Warner scored twice.
Livingston Central 3, Macon 1The Tigerettes concluded play with a 3-1 loss to Livingston Central (Kentucky) on Saturday evening.
Each team had five hits.
Emersyn Ramage had a two-run triple in the three-run first inning and also scored a run. That proved to be the difference as Coley tossed scoreless softball from that point forward.
She scattered five hits, walked four and struck out seven.
Carter’s sixth-inning home run accounted for the lone Macon County run.
Carter had two hits in the contest.
The Tigerettes fell to 15-6.
