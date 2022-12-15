WESTMORELAND — The visiting Macon County High School girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with perennial power Westmoreland, suffering a 54-30 loss on Dec. 6.
Tigerette senior guard Cadence Carter drained a free throw and a 3-pointer in the opening period, accounting for all of her squad’s offensive production over the first eight minutes.
The Lady Eagles led 11-4 after one period of play, 21-13 at halftime and 43-20 entering the fourth quarter.
Macon County scored the first 10 points of the final period, but Westmoreland closed the game by reeling off the final 11 points.
Sophomore forward Karly Ramsey led the Tigerettes offensively with eight points, and classmate Laityn Kirby provided seven points.
Junior teammate Kaydence Walrond provided five points, with both Carter and sophomore center Natalie Green producing four points each. Katie Jo Shockley contributed two points.
Lady Eagle senior guards Mallory Cassetty and Anna Creasy scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.
• Macon County suffered a 62-30 loss to visiting Cumberland County on Friday evening.
It was the District 7-3A opener for the two teams.
The Lady Jets led 16-5 after one period, 22-10 by halftime and 47-20 entering the final period.
Ramsey led the Tigerettes (2-6) offensively with nine points, and senior teammate Allie Thompson provided seven points. Green scored five points, and Walrond, Chloe Solomon and Katie Jo Shockley contributed three points each.
Macon County shot just 33% from the field, compared to 44% shooting for the visitors.
Jalynn Baldwin led four Cumberland County players who scored in double figures with 17 points.
The Lady Jets improved to 6-2.
