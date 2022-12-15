WESTMORELAND — The visiting Macon County High School girls basketball team couldn’t keep up with perennial power Westmoreland, suffering a 54-30 loss on Dec. 6.

Tigerette senior guard Cadence Carter drained a free throw and a 3-pointer in the opening period, accounting for all of her squad’s offensive production over the first eight minutes.

