It was a tough challeenge, but a good measuring stick for the Macon County High School volleyball team came against visiting Portland on Aug. 24.
The Tigerettes fell in straight sets to the Lady Panthers — 25-20, 25-19 and 25-15 — but remained comptitive with the perennial power, especially over the first two sets.
Macon County jumped out to a 10-5 lead in the opening set before the Lady Panthers regrouped and managed to win by five points.
Tigerette head coach Brooke Smith was pleased with the way her squad held its own on defense against the taller and powerful Lady Panthers frontline. That defense — spearheaded by libero Myle Crowder, Kenna Wyatt and Cadence Carter — was on the floor and digging out lots of shots to give the Tigerettes a chance to return and keep the ball in play.
“My defense is very strong,” Smith said. “That’s one thing we’re strong at. Our offense right now needs to improve, but I feel like our defense is really strong.”
Portland head coach Rob Lesemann was pleased with how his frontline was able to get in a number of spikes, but he did credit the Tigerette defense with being able to get the ball back over the net several times on those shots.
“Our back row did a good job of getting balls up,” Lesemann said. “They did a good job of getting balls back over, but we got them up and were able to get some good swings at it.”
The Tigerettes kept things close over the first two sets, being tied at 10 in the second set before Portland again pulled ahead to win the set. The contest proved to be a good gage for the Tigerettes against a Portland program that in recent years has been one of the top in the state. Portland won consecutive state titles in 2017 and 2018 and was state runner-up in 2019.
“We got going and we hung with them a little bit,” Smith said. “Portland is a really good team. They always have been, so it really takes all the girls to be on to be able to stay with them.”
Lesemann said that his team is still adjusting during the early portion of the season to some different roles.
“We had a few girls in new spots today, and they’re kind of learning their roles,” Lesemann said. “We didn’t have a good day of practice yesterday, and we kind of played like it early on. But then we got a little rhythm and started playing a little better.”
- Macon County bounced back with a 25-21, 25-23, 13-25, 15-25, 15-12 win over visiting White House in the two teams’ district opener last Thursday evening.
Junior middle hitters Allie Thompson (14 kills and two blocks) and Ellie Coley (nine kills and four blocks) led the Tigerette offensive attack.
Classmate Macy Meador provided four kills and 19 digs.
Both Wyatt and Crowder compiled 23 digs, and Carter — the team’s junior setter — finished with 28 assists and 18 digs.
Lillia Williams also had two blocks for Macon County, and Crowder, Thompson and Wyatt all served up two aces.
- Macon County suffered a 25-14, 25-20, 20-25, 21-25, 15-6 loss at Upperman on Aug. 23.
Coley and Thompson combined for 21 kills in that match, and Coley also had two blocks.
Meador contributed five kills, 13 digs and three aces, and Carter had 28 assists.
Wyatt provided five kills and 11 digs, and Crowder finished with a team-best 30 digs.
- The Tigerettes reached the silver division semifinals in the 18-team Middle Tennessee Classic, which was played last Friday and Saturday in Murfreesboro.
In pool play, Macon County suffered a 25-21, 25-21 loss to Lawrence County, followed by a 25-7, 25-12 win over Harding Academy.
Then, the Tigerettes dropped a 25-15, 25-14 contest with Battle Ground Academy to conclude pool play, placing third in the four-team pool.
Macon County responded with back-to-back wins over Dyersburg (25-11, 23-25, 15-12) and Harding Acadamy (25-19, 23-25, 15-4) before suffering a 25-23, 25-18 loss to Goodpasture in the semifinal round.
Over the weekend, Thompson and Coley combined for 57 kills, and Thompson also had five blocks.
Meador finished with 19 kills, seven aces and 67 digs, and Wyatt compiled 23 kills, five aces and 64 digs.
Crowder led the team with 91 digs, and Carter finished with 86 assists and 30 digs.
Sophomore Karly Tirjan also had 21 digs.
